Mowi ASA: Primary Insider Purchase Shares


8/30/2024 9:16:20 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ivan Vindheim, CEO in Mowi ASA, has on 30 August 2024 purchased 5,422 shares in Mowi ASA at a price of NOK 184.38 per share. Following the transaction, Ivan Vindheim owns 13,325 shares in Mowi ASA.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


