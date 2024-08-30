Mowi ASA: Primary Insider Purchase Shares
Date
8/30/2024 9:16:20 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ivan Vindheim, CEO in Mowi ASA, has on 30 August 2024 purchased 5,422 shares in Mowi ASA at a price of NOK 184.38 per share. Following the transaction, Ivan Vindheim owns 13,325 shares in Mowi ASA.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Notification Ivan Vindheim 30 Aug 2024
MENAFN30082024004107003653ID1108619564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.