Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort: Regenerates Environment And Communities In Belize

Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort: Celebration of Garifuna Culture

The resort's goal is to minimize negative impacts and regenerate the environment while increasing awareness and appreciation for nature and diverse cultures.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Globe recently recertified Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort and awarded it an impressive compliance score of 94%. The resort now ranks amongst Green Globe's Top 10 certified properties in the Caribbean. A secluded, intimate boutique resort located south of Hopkins, Hamanasi sits directly on the Caribbean Sea beachfront surrounded by tropical flora on the finest stretch of beach in Belize.Green OperationsThe resort's goal is to minimize negative impacts and regenerate the environment while increasing awareness and appreciation for nature and diverse cultures. Hamanasi privately owns 45 acres of land in the village of Hopkins of which 25 acres, or over 55% of land is designated to remain as a nature reserve in addition to the reforesting of the coastal area where the resort is situated.Sustainability initiatives include the establishment of a solar grid system that supplies a third of all energy needs with plans to expand in the coming year. To further reduce energy consumption, 100% energy efficient lighting is used at the property. Guests can also opt to offset their travel carbon footprint though the integrated Sustainable Travel International (STI) carbon calculator and offset program.Community ProgramsIn line with its CSR programs, Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort prioritizes the wellbeing of staff members. An employee wellness program is in place that provides monthly clinics free of charge to all staff. Health services include physical and mental health education sessions, individual counselling sessions and health checks by a medical practitioner.In the local community, the resort offers extensive support of cultural and public health initiatives, waste management and education programs, and offers support to local NGOs in Southern Belize involved with nature conservation and preservation (both marine and forest management). Financial support for the resort's wide ranging social initiatives last year alone exceeded $80,000 BZD.Hamanasi provides financial assistance for various cultural initatives and staff participate in local events that promote Belizean culture such as the celebration of Garifuna Settlement Day as the property is located within a Garifuna area. Hamanasi provides support via staff participation and through monetary donations to entities in the Hopkins community involved in public health programs and social services. One such example is the partnerships with the Yugadah Youth Group which encourages youth to participate in community cleaning and waste management initiatives in the Hopkins village.In addition, financial donations are given to humane societies such as animal welfare groups, cancer societies and organisations providing food for people in need.Pack for a Purpose, one of Hamanasi's educational campaigns, continues to grow. Each year, guests are invited to donate much needed school supplies for disadvantaged children. In 2023, over 1,000 pounds of school supplies including backpacks, stationery, reading books and educational toys were distributed to local communities. Hamanasi provides financial support to schools for infrastructure development and scholarship programs. Financial donations are also made to local sports clubs that work with young people in the community.Hamanasi Green Team and Regenerative TourismThe hotel's Green Team are active both within Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort and in the community. The team run weekly presentations for guests with a focus on sustainability practices and regenerative tourism in Southern Belize. Furthermore, each month, team members deliver environmental education talks to the Hopkins primary School Eco Kids Club and co-ordinate beach cleans ups held in the Hopkins community. The team also participate in community events to raise awareness of environmental conservation and management to the wider public.Presentations for guests, children and the public cover a variety of regenerative tourism topics such as marine conservation, wildlife conservation, forest management, local cultures, promotion of local entrepreneurs and health and wellness. The team speaks to guests and students about what Hamanasi does to support these matters and educates them on how they too can become involved. The Eco Kids presentations are aimed at a primary school student level and focus mainly on marine/water conservation, wildlife conservation and forest management. Green Team members work together with local NGO's to conduct the presentations on a monthly basis and endeavor to make them more interactive by incorporating games or hands on activities.Currently, Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort is measuring its carbon footprint across all operations. Understanding their carbon footprint will then allow the resort to quantify the amount of carbon to be sequestered and reach the goal of carbon neutrality. ContactAreli PerezRegenerative AmbassadorHamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort,Hopkins VillageStann CreekBelize

