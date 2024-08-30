Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Market 2024 To Reach $21.73 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The interventional cardiology devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.1 billion in 2023 to $15.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cardiovascular disease prevalence, aging population, patient demand for minimally invasive procedures, clinical guidelines and research.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The interventional cardiology devices and equipment market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $21.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine, telehealth integration, global access to healthcare, robot-assisted interventions.

Growth Driver Of The Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Market

The interventional cardiology devices and equipment market is being driven by an increase in cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular diseases are health problems that are associated with the blood vessels, circulatory system as well as heart. The rise in cardiovascular diseases has led to a rise in healthcare expenditure in the medical equipment market which further drives the interventional cardiac devices and equipment market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the interventional cardiology devices and equipment market include GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Major companies operating in the interventional cardiology devices and equipment market are focusing on innovative technological products such as, percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) to meet the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) dilatation catheter with Twin-Wall technology provides a superior solution for the treatment of challenging coronary lesions.

Segments:

1) By Type: Angioplasty Balloons, Angioplasty Stents, Catheters, Plaque Modification Devices, Other Interventional Cardiology Devices

2) By Age Group: New-born (0-30 days), Infant (31 days-1 year), Children (1-18 years), Adult (18+ years)

3) By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Cardiac Catheterization Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global interventional cardiology devices and equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the interventional cardiology devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the interventional cardiology devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Interventional cardiology devices and equipment are used in interventional cardiology, a branch of medicine that deals with the catheter-based treatment of structural heart diseases.

Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on interventional cardiology devices and equipment market size, interventional cardiology devices and equipment market drivers and trends, interventional cardiology devices and equipment market major players, interventional cardiology devices and equipment competitors' revenues, interventional cardiology devices and equipment market positioning, and interventional cardiology devices and equipment market growth across geographies.

