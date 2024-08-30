Kaze No Tani No Iori (Japanese Style Hotel) In Aichi, Japan Unveils The 'Sleep Retreat Mikawa' On September 3Rd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Supervised by Good Sleep Expert Miho Mitsuhashi

AICHI, JAPAN, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kaze no Tani no Iori, a luxurious hot spring resort in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, is excited to announce the launch of its new " Sleep Retreat Mikawa ~Bimi Kaishin ~" Supervised by renowned sleep therapist and environment planner Miho Mitsuhashi. This exclusive sleep enhancement program will be available starting September 3rd, Sleep Day.

Sleep tourism, focused on achieving high-quality sleep through travel, is gaining global attention.

Forbes reports that the global market for sleep tourism was valued at over $814.6 billion in 2022, with a projected annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.42% from 2023 to 2030.

“Kaze no Tani no Iori” has been offering its "Good Sleep Plan" since May 2014, and with the 10th anniversary of this program, we have collaborated with Miho Mitsuhashi to incorporate local cultural experiences into the good sleep-enhancing package.

About the "~ Sleep Retreat Mikawa ~Bimi Kaishin”

According to Miho Mitsuhashi, a specialist who has addressed sleep issues for over 10,000 individuals and produces sleep aids and bedding, "Sleep tourism is gaining global attention as a means of achieving quality sleep. Our plan leverages the natural beauty of Mikawa and local experiences to provide a serene environment for restful sleep."

Program Details

Pricing: Price per person, 1 night, 2 meals, 1 room for 2 people from 50,600 yen (includes 1meals, tax, and service charge; separate hot spring tax).

Day 1:

15:00 Check-in

16:30 Relaxing Bath

Enjoy a soothing bath with soft mist showers designed for skin care. Allow at least 30 minutes between bath and meal, staying hydrated before and after.

18:00 Dinner

Savor a meal featuring sleep-promoting ingredients, including local delicacies and freshly prepared tempura. Early dining ensures proper digestion before bedtime.

20:30 Second Bath

Immerse in the hot spring for about 15 minutes. A temperature increase followed by a drop induces drowsiness. Post-bath, warm up with a bathrobe and relax to aid in toxin elimination.

21:30 Sparkler Experience

Enjoy traditional Mikawa sparklers, an art form that promotes mindfulness and tranquility.

22:00 Music and Aromatherapy

Utilize aromatic oils and relaxation music CDs to enhance your pre-sleep ritual.

22:30 Bedtime

Sleep Enhancement Items:

Bedding: Airweave mattresses and pillows, height-adjustable feather and pipe pillows, Mikawa cotton gauze blankets.

Pajamas: Soft, absorbent gauze pajamas.

Audiobooks: "Goodnight Roger" CD book by Miho Mitsuhashi, featuring soothing bedtime stories.

Eye Masks: Steam heated eye masks for relaxation.

Aromatherapy: Pillow mist available.

Day 2:

06:00 Wake-up and Bath

Start the day with a hot bath or shower to activate your body's morning mode.

06:30 Morning Walk

Enjoy a light walk on the premises and take in the stunning views of Mikawa Bay to reset your internal clock.

07:30 Breakfast

A balanced breakfast to energize your day and regulate your body clock.

11:00 Check-out

Additional Services:

Rock Bath & Jacuzzi: (90 minutes, 2 persons, ¥6,600; reservation required).

Flower Arrangement & Tea Ceremony: (¥3,300 each; reservation required).

Afternoon Nap: Recommended short naps for refreshing mind and body.

About“Kaze no Tani no Iori”

“Kaze no Tani no Iori”invites you to experience an unparalleled journey to restful sleep amidst the natural beauty and rich cultural of Aichi Prefecture.

Location: 10 Ogi Tomine, Kota Town, Nukata-gun, Aichi Prefecture

For more information, reservations, Phone: +81 564-56-3030, info( at )kazenotaninoiori

Accommodation: 9 suites, each with a private open-air bath

Hot Spring Info: Beauty-enhancing low alkaline spring

Legal Disclaimer:

