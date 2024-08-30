10Th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Greenville Secures 2024 Best Of South Carolina Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a celebration of community spirit and excellence in martial arts, 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Greenville has been honored with the 2024 Best of South Carolina Award. This distinguished accolade underscores the gym's dedication to providing top-notch martial arts training and fostering a supportive, vibrant community.



Helmed by Manny Vazquez, a 10th Planet Black Belt under Omar Ocasio, 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Greenville has become a pivotal part of the local martial arts scene. Manny's inspiring journey, which began with wrestling at 14 and transitioned to a professional mixed martial arts career by 19, is a testament to his passion and dedication. Throughout his career Manny has not only won the Legacy FC World title but has been featured on shows such as UFC's Contender Series and Dana White's“Lookin' For a Fight”. Manny says,“I think it's important to lead by example and show your students you're willing to put in the work you encourage them to put in and to do it side by side with them every day.”



"Receiving the Best of South Carolina Award is a huge honor for us," says Manny. "It's about more than just excelling in martial arts; it's about creating an environment where everyone feels welcomed, supported, and encouraged to pursue their personal goals." This award, driven by customer votes, highlights the strong community support and satisfaction that 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu has garnered, as featured on guidetosouthcarolina.



10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Greenville offers a distinctive no-gi Jiu-Jitsu experience, rooted in Eddie Bravo's innovative 10th Planet system. The gym's approach is inclusive and community-oriented, catering to a wide range of goals, from self-defense and fitness to competitive Jiu-Jitsu and MMA careers. Manny's progression under the guidance of mentors Richie and Geo Martinez, and later Omar Ocasio, has culminated in a gym that balances technical expertise with a nurturing atmosphere.



The gym's philosophy is that each member's journey is valuable. "Our mission is to help every member achieve their goals," Manny emphasizes. "We're with you every step of the way."



The community-driven ethos of 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Greenville has played a crucial role in their Best of South Carolina Award win. The recognition celebrates not only their technical prowess but also the welcoming and supportive environment cultivated by Manny and his team, where members feel like family and are motivated to reach their full potential.



Securing the Best of South Carolina Award through customer votes marks a significant milestone for 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Greenville. It validates the hard work and dedication invested in the gym and underscores the deep bonds formed within its walls. This award is a testament to the gym's ability to transform lives, build confidence, and foster a sense of community.



