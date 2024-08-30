Alok Raj Appointed Bihar DGP

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 30 (IANS) Senior IPS officer Alok Raj was given the additional charge of Bihar Director General of (DGP) on Friday. He will replace Rajvinder Singh Bhatti, who is leaving the position to go on central deputation.

Alok Raj, a 1989 batch IPS officer, is currently serving as the Director General of the Vigilance Bureau in Bihar. With his new appointment, Alok Raj will continue in his role with the Vigilance Bureau while also taking on the responsibilities of the state DGP.

The Home Department has issued a notification confirming that Alok Raj will continue in his role as the DG of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau while also serving as the DGP of Bihar, headquartered in Patna, until a permanent appointment is made.

This appointment comes after the previous DGP Rajvinder Singh Bhatti, who was seeking central deputation, was appointed as the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), leaving the DGP position in Bihar vacant.

There were speculations about several candidates for the DGP position, including IPS officers Shobha Ahotkar and Vinay Kumar, but with Alok Raj's announcement, all speculations have been put to rest.

Alok Raj's appointment as a DGP of Bihar was confirmed after he was called to meet with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday.

Following the meeting, the Home Department released the official notification assigning him the additional charge of DGP.

Alok Raj will serve as the DGP of Bihar until further notice, ensuring the continuity of leadership in the state's police force during this transitional period.

Ends.