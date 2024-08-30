UK Concerned Over Military Operation In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The UK is deeply concerned by the ongoing military operation by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said on Friday.

In a press statement, the spokesman said his country is deeply worried by the methods Israeli occupation has employed and by reports of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

He said the risk of instability is serious and the need for de-escalation urgent, calling on Israeli occupation to exercise restraint and adhere to international law.

He added that the UK also strongly condemns settler violence and insightful remarks such as those made by Israeli occupation's National Security Minister Ben-Gvir, which threaten the status-quo of the Holy Sites in Jerusalem. (end)

