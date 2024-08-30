ALLEN MEDIA STRATEGIES SIGNS AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR LILIANE FORTNA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liliane Fortna, Author of Award-winning book

~International Award-Winning Author of 'Winks from Above' and upcoming children's 'The Four Santas'~

- Burke Allen, CEO of Allen StrategiesCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allen Media Strategies , a premier media, marketing, and public relations firm, is thrilled to announce the signing of award-winning author Liliane Fortna as its newest client. Lilianne, known for her inspirational book Winks from Above will collaborate with Allen Media Strategies to further amplify her message of spiritual awakening and guidance.Winks from Above has captivated readers worldwide with its powerful exploration of the unseen forces that shape our lives. The memoire invites readers to tap into the wealth of possibilities and rewards by following the Signs and listening to their Guides. As an accomplished author and spiritual guide, Fortna's goal is to help individuals rediscover their innate abilities to connect with these spiritual forces, enriching their lives in profound ways.Her next book 'The Four Santas ', is a children's book scheduled to be released in October this year. This heartwarming tale answers children's many questions about Santa Claus and his magical journey to deliver gifts worldwide on Christmas Eve.“We are excited to work with Liliane to bring her inspiring message to an even broader audience,” says Burke Allen, CEO of Allen Media Strategies.With the support of Allen Media Strategies, Fortna, through both her books aims to inculcate the joy of reading among children (The Four Santas) and empower readers to embrace their spiritual journeys (Winks From Above).For more information about Liliane Fortna and her work, visit her at .

Jeff Johnson/ Shaili Priya

Allen Media Strategies

+1 7035898960

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.