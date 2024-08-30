Paris Paralympics 2024: Manish Narwal Wins SILVER In Men's 10M Air Pistol, Takes India's Medal Tally To 4

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India continued to shine at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday, with shooter Manish Narwal securing a silver medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event, pushing the nation's medal tally to an impressive four.

Manish, who previously claimed a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, delivered a remarkable performance in Paris, finishing second with a score of 234.9 in the highly competitive final. Despite a strong start, Narwal was outpaced by China's Yang Chao, who clinched the with a narrow lead.

The silver adds to Manish's already illustrious career, marking his second Paralympic medal. Earlier in the event, he secured a spot in the final by finishing fifth in the qualification round, showcasing his consistency and determination. Manish is also the defending champion in the 50m pistol event, where he is expected to compete later in the games.

Earlier today, Avani Lekhara achieved a historic feat by becoming the first Indian to win consecutive Paralympic gold medals in the Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event. Avani broke her own Paralympic record with a score of 249.7, surpassing the record she set in Tokyo.

Joining her on the podium was Mona Agarwal, who secured a bronze medal with a score of 228.7. This is the first time in India's Paralympic history that two shooters have won medals in a single event.

Preethi Pal too made history by winning a bronze medal in the Women's T35 100m event, clocking a personal best time of 14.21 seconds. China's Zhou Xia and Guo Qianqian won gold and silver, respectively.

India's performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024 continues to inspire, with athletes like Manish Narwal and Avani Lekhara leading the charge. With more events yet to come, the nation eagerly anticipates further success on the world stage.