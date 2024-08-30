Acre NY Realty Successfully Held LIC Young Professional Networking Event At Athena LIC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Acre NY Realty is proud to announce the successful hosting of the LIC Young Professional Networking Event on August 22nd, 2024, at Athena LIC. The event drew nearly 200 attendees, offering a dynamic for young professionals working in New York City. It featured special guest speakers from various industries who shared their career experiences and entrepreneurial journeys with the attendees.

The primary goal of the event was to offer young professionals in New York a platform to gain clarity on their career paths and professional goals. This event has had a significant impact on the LIC community, fostering connections and collaboration among the city's emerging talent. The Founder of Acre NY, Cathy Huang, said, "We believe that this event was an excellent opportunity for professionals to gain industry insights, connect with like-minded individuals, and build meaningful connections."

Acre extends its sincere appreciation to the guests who took time out of their busy schedules to attend the event and engage in thoughtful discussions about their respective fields. Acre also extends sincere appreciation to the sponsors who made this event possible, including MG Law Group, CTC, Pro HR, Fer, Teazzi, SANSAM RAMEN, and Fantuan Delivery.

The venue for this event, Athena LIC, is located at 27-20 42nd Rd in

Long Island City. This 9-story building features 51 meticulously designed units, each reflecting a commitment to modern living standards. Each unit in Athena LIC is a masterpiece that merges comfort with aesthetics. The living room features floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive ceiling heights ranging from 10'0" to 11'1", which allow natural light to cascade into the home, creating an atmosphere of openness and tranquility. The kitchen features elegant dark walnut cabinets and Taj Mahal quartzite countertops, equipped with advanced Bosch appliances and Wi-Fi connectivity for culinary excellence and modern convenience. The bathroom blends serene luxury with Calacatta porcelain and walnut vanities, enhanced by antique brass accents. The addition of heated floors and custom LED lighting creates a tranquil ambiance for a soothing experience. Moreover, smart living features like Latch smart apartment entry and Wi-Fi-enabled smart home appliances offer residents effortless control and seamless integration of daily home functions at their fingertips. Besides, smart living features like Latch smart apartment entry and Wi-Fi enabled smart home appliances offer residents effortless control and seamless integration of daily home functions at their fingertips.

In addition, the building offers ample communal spaces. Outdoor spaces like the rooftop terrace are beautifully designed to provide a perfect balance of activity and tranquility.



The storage room and pet spa provide unmatched safety and ease for residences. The fitness center, party room, children's playroom and, E-game lounge offer a variety of choices for residents to socialize, and relax.

Pricing for current availability at Athena LIC starts at $700,000. Acre NY Realty is the exclusive marketing and sales agent. For more information or to schedule a sales appointment, please visit

About Acre NY Realty

Acre NY Realty is one of the most influential real estate brokerages in New York. Acre prides itself on providing the highest quality and comprehensive real estate services to its clients. Acre provides extensive market research and analysis, pre-development & post-construction advice, investment strategies, and leasing and sales services. Acre's success has led to over $300M+ in annual sales revenue. For more information, please visit .

