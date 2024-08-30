Cameroon Construction Market Size, Trends And Forecasts To 2028 (H2 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cameroon Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction in Cameroon is expected to expand by 5.5% in real terms in 2024, driven by growing in infrastructure, energy, and industrial sectors. According to the National Institute of Statistics of Cameroon (NSO), the construction industry's value-add grew by 3.4% year on year (YoY) in Q4 2023, preceded by Y-o-Y growth of 3.7% in Q3 and 1.5% in Q2 2023.

In May 2024, the African Development Bank (AfDB) announced plans to provide CFA1.5 trillion ($2.5 billion) in funding for 26 transportation infrastructure projects. Supported projects include the construction of a road connecting Djoumv (Cameroon) to Ketta (Republic of the Congo), the road linking Bamenda (Cameroon) to Enugu (Southeast Nigeria), and the construction of the Cross River Bridge connecting Mfum (Nigeria) to Ekok (Cameroon). Of the total funding, around CFA334.2 billion ($540 million) will also be directed towards the development of the second phase of the Yaounde-Douala Highway project in Cameroon.

The analyst expects Cameroon's construction industry to register an annual average growth of 6.2% from 2025 to 2028, supported by public-private sector investment in transport and energy infrastructure development, coupled with investment under the Strategie Nationale de Development 2020-30 plan (National Development Strategy, known as SND30). Through the SND30 initiative, the Cameroonian government aims to increase the overall paved road length from 9,885km in 2023 to 11,300km by 2027, by building an additional 1,415km of paved roads.

Additionally, the government is planning to invest CFA37.5 trillion ($60.6 billion) on flagship plans, programs, and projects by 2030, including CFA5.9 trillion ($9.5 billion) on the energy plan to upgrade all transmission and distribution networks and boost hydroelectric, solar, thermal, and biomass energy production capacities. Furthermore, Cameroon Real Estate Corporation (SIC) aims to construct 10,000 high-end apartments and 30,000 social housing units by 2035, which is also expected to drive growth in the residential construction sector.

The Construction in Cameroon - Country Briefing (H2 2024) report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into Cameroon's construction industry, including:



Cameroon's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Cameroon's construction industry Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Cameroon. It provides:



Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Cameroon, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

Latest news and developments

Project analytics

Construction Market Data Risk Profile

List of Tables



Construction Industry Key Data

Cameroon, Top Construction Projects by Value

Cameroon, Construction Output Value (Real, $ Million)

Cameroon, Construction Output Value (Nominal, CFA Billion)

Construction Market Definitions

Risk Dimensions Ratings, Scores and Definitions

List of Figures



Cameroon, Construction Output Value (Real, $ Million, 2022 Prices and Exchange Rate), 2019-28

Cameroon, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real, $ Million), 2019-28

Sub-Saharan Africa, Construction Output (Real % Change), 2022-28

Cameroon, Construction Output by Sector (Real % Change), 2022-24 and 2025-28

Cameroon, Construction Value-add (CFA Billion, 2016 Constant Prices)

Cameroon, Manufacturing Value-add (CFA Billion, 2016 Constant Prices)

Cameroon, Wholesale and Retail Value-add (CFA Billion, 2016 Constant Prices)

Cameroon, Export Value (CFA Billion, at 2016 Constant Prices) Cameroon, Construction Projects Pipeline, Value by Stage ($ Million)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900