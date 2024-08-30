Brazilfoundation Announces 2024 Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Celebrating Solidarity and Resilience through Brazilian Philanthropy

- Rebecca Tavares, President & CEO, BrazilFoundationNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The BrazilFoundation proudly announces its XXI New York Gala, set to take place on September 19, 2024, at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. This year's gala will honor the spirit of solidarity and resilience that defines Brazilian philanthropy, especially highlighted through the extraordinary public response to relief efforts for Rio Grande do Sul following the devastating flooding disaster earlier this year, and will also honor those leaving a lasting legacy to uplift Brazilian society. Up to 400 guests are expected to attend, including the business, philanthropic, media and diplomatic sectors.“The BrazilFoundation is the leading philanthropic vehicle between Brazil and the U.S., and our annual fundraising Gala allows us to showcase the power of community and compassion,” said Rebecca Tavares, President and CEO of the BrazilFoundation.“We will pay tribute to the unprecedented philanthropic response from the Brazilian community and donors from across the world in light of the recent floods. A record for BrazilFoundation, we raised close to $3 million USD from over 18,000 individual and corporate donors.”This year, the BrazilFoundation will pay tribute to several remarkable individuals and organizations, including:.Family Philanthropic Award: An internationally renowned model and philanthropist, Gisele Bündchen is making a profound difference in Brazil through the Luz Alliance Fund in partnership with BrazilFoundation. She and her sisters – Patricia, Rafaela and Raquel – will be honored for their commitment to sustainable practices and contributing to the resilient rebuilding of communities in Rio Grande do Sul. The dedication of the Bündchen family is a source of hope and inspiration for all of us..Corporate Leadership Award: Safra National Bank of New York, led by President & CEO Simoni Morato, will be honored for the bank's philanthropic initiatives that both advance social causes in Brazil and strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and Latin America..Philanthropy Leadership Award: Global pop icon and philanthropist, Selena Gomez, will be honored for her leadership in responding to the global mental health crisis through her willingness to share her personal story and the creation of the Rare Impact Fund. her charitable initiative that has inspired millions and provided crucial support to those in need. Gomez's generous funding has supported Movimento de Mulheres em São Gonçalo through BrazilFoundation, serving vulnerable women in the Salgueiro community of Rio de Janeiro and significantly increasing the number of individuals who can access critical mental health services in Brazil..Empowering Women Award: Mulher em Construção is being honored in recognition of their exceptional efforts to empower women through education and professional training in the construction industry and their dedication and humanitarian relief efforts throughout the floods. By promoting gender equality, economic independence, and career advancement, they are creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce, significantly impacting the lives of countless women and their communities..Innovation & Entrepreneurship Award: Instituto Caldeira, instrumental in providing emergency rescue during the floods, will be honored for their outstanding efforts in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, advancing the technology and startup ecosystem in Brazil, empowering countless entrepreneurs to realize their potential and creating a thriving hub that drives sustainable growth and positive change.The gala will be an evening of elegance and inspiration, featuring a special program led by the MC's – BrazilFoundation ambassador and actress Flavia Alessandra and the first ballerina of the Dance Theatre of Harlem, Ingrid Silva – that includes a tribute to the remarkable response to the catastrophic floods in Rio Grande do Sul, a presentation of awards to the honorees, premier entertainment to be announced soon, and opportunities to support ongoing funding priorities of the foundation across its four main focus areas: environment and climate change, education, gender equity, and black entrepreneurship.Event Details:.Date: September 19, 2024.Time: 7:00 PM.Venue: The Plaza Hotel, 768 Fifth Avenue, New York CityFor more information about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit BrazilFoundation or contact the BrazilFoundation events team at (212) 244-3663.About BrazilFoundation:BrazilFoundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting social change and development in Brazil. By supporting initiatives that address critical social issues, BrazilFoundation empowers individuals and communities to create lasting positive impact. Through its gala and other fundraising events, the foundation raises crucial funds to support its mission and honor those who contribute to meaningful progress. To date, the BrazilFoundation has supported close to 900 Brazilian Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and has invested over $50 million USD across Brazil.

