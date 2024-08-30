Ronaldo Included In Portugal's Squad For Nations League Fixtures

(MENAFN- IANS) Lisbon, Aug 30 (IANS) Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has included Cristiano in the 25-player squad for the first two Nations League matches. The star forward's inclusion comes on the back of a disappointing European Championship campaign.

Portugal will play against Croatia on September 5 and Scotland on September 8, with both matches to be played at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Ronaldo, who is the Euros top goalscorer of all-time and holds the record of 130 goals for international men's football, failed to score a goal in Portugal's Euro 2024 campaign. He was seen crying after missing the spot-kick against Slovenia before his team was eliminated in the quarterfinals after a penalty shootout loss to France.

Martinez said after Euro 2024 it's a new World Cup cycle for his team. "The Nations League is important, the best teams play. The situation with this list is new, it opens the door to players we've been following for 16 or 17 months," he said in the press conference.

On restoring Ronaldo's place, the Portugal coach said the 39-year-old forward has a "unique level" and called him important for the national team.

"All players over the age of 30 have to take their careers one step at a time. Ronaldo's level is unique. Playing at the level he's playing at, with the physical characteristics he has... It's incredible. Individual goals are part of a player's career, but for us the goals are collective. Cristiano gave everything in the European Championship, we all gave everything, but we have to look ahead. Cristiano is important for the national team now, but no one can talk about the future," said Martinez.

Portuga are in Group A1 with Croatia, Scotland and Poland. The top two teams qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa and Rui Silva

Defenders: Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva, Renato Veiga, Goncalo Inacio, Tiago Santos, Diogo Dalot, Nuno Mendes, Nelson Semedo

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Bayern Munich), Joao Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, Joao Felix, Francisco Trincao, Pedro Goncalves

Forwards: Rafael Leao, Geovany Quenda, Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota