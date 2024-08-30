عربي


FRO – Q2 2024 Presentation


8/30/2024 8:31:06 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please find enclosed the presentation of Frontline plc ́s second quarter 2024 results to be held on the webcast / conference call 30 August, 2024 at 15:00 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Presentation Q2 2024

