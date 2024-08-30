Diffuser Reunites To Release New EP After 23 Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

After more than two decades, the original lineup of Long Island's own Diffuser has reunited to release their highly anticipated new EP.

- Tomas Costanza

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After more than two decades, the original lineup of Long Island's own Diffuser -Tomas Costanza, Anthony Cangelosi, Billy Alemaghides, and Lawrence Sullivan-has reunited to release their highly anticipated new EP. This marks their first release since 2001, bringing back the iconic sound that defined their early years while infusing it with a fresh, modern edge.

The EP's first single, When I'm Without You, has already been added to modern rock radio stations and is gaining significant momentum. Fans and critics alike are praising the track's powerful energy and heartfelt lyrics. Other songs on the EP, including Airlock, Crashing, and When the Matador Strikes, revisit the band's atonal roots while embracing a contemporary feel that resonates with both long-time followers and new listeners.

Tomas Costanza shared his excitement about the band's reunion, saying, "Getting back in the studio with Anthony, Larry, and Billy after all these years felt like coming home. There's something powerful about reconnecting with the guys who were there at the start, and the energy we brought into making this new album is just electric. It's been 22 years, but the passion and fire we have for creating music together hasn't faded one bit. I'm unbelievably proud of what we've made, and I can't wait for everyone to hear it. This one's special."

In addition to the EP release, Diffuser is set to headline the 1st Annual Rock the Spectrum Concert to benefit Long Island's Autistic Community. The event, founded by Gina Sonbert, Stella Spanakos, and Janine Giaime, will take place on Saturday, September 7th at Mulcahy's Concert Hall in Wantagh, NY. All proceeds will benefit Families for Inclusion and The Nicholas Center.

Hosted by comedian Graham Kay, the charity concert will also feature performances by fellow Long Island bands MadisonPrep and Wired, both of which are reuniting to celebrate their 20th anniversaries. The event, co-hosted by John Theissen of The John Theissen Children's Foundation, is sponsored by WBAB Radio and promises to be an unforgettable night of music and community support.

Fans can stream Diffuser's new EP on all major platforms starting today and are encouraged to attend the Rock the Spectrum Concert to support a great cause while experiencing the band's triumphant return to the stage. For more information on Diffuser's new EP and upcoming performances, please follow them on Instagram @diffuser_band .

Rock The Spectrum ticket prices are $25pp for general admission. Visit RockTheSpectrum for all info, including sponsorship opportunities. Members of Diffuser, as well as representatives from The Nicholas Center and Families For Inclusion, are available for interview upon request. Press and photography passes for the concert are available on a limited basis upon request. Please reach out to Gina at ... for all media and press inquiries.

