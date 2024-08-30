BREAKING: Country-Made Explosive Kills 18-Year-Old Boy In Hoskote, Bengaluru Outskirts; Probe Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tragedy struck near Doddanalla village in Hoskote Taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru when a homemade bomb exploded, resulting in the death of an 18-year-old youth and severe injuries to his father.

The incident occurred when a bomb, typically used for wild boar hunting, unexpectedly detonated. The explosion was so intense that it not only killed Pavan, the young victim but also severely damaged the family's home. The force of the blast tore off the roof and caused significant structural damage.

Pavan's father, Nagesh, was seriously and has been hospitalized. The severity of his injuries remains unknown at this time. Emergency services, including the Hoskote police, rushed to the scene.



Additional Superintendent of Police Nagaraj and Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Gowda, along with Anna Saheb Patil, arrived to investigate the explosion. They have registered a case at the Hoskote Police Station and are continuing their investigation into the tragic event.