Nita Ambani's Flawless Makeup Secret Revealed: Know About Her Makeup Artist, Fees, Clients And More

Nita Ambani, wife of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is one of the most successful women and stylish businesswomen. At 59, she always looks graceful, fit, and beautiful. No matter the occasion, Nita always dons stunning outfits, matching jewelry, and her on-point makeup enhances her radiant look. Many may not know that the key to Nita Ambani's polished appearance is her makeup artist, Mickey Contractor.

With over 30 years of experience, Micky Contractor is one of India's most celebrated and successful makeup artists. He is a highly sought-after makeup artist among Bollywood celebrities. Mickey Contractor's Bollywood journey began in 1992 with Kajol's debut film "Bekhudi". Since then, Micky Contractor has worked on countless megahit Bollywood blockbusters.

Mickey Contractor is the makeup artist for Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani, and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. He reportedly charges between Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh per event or session, making him one of India's most expensive makeup artists. Micky Contractor has been the makeup artist for all the leading Bollywood actresses, including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, and Kajol. He has worked on several Bollywood films, including "Hum Aapke Hain Koun", "Dil To Pagal Hai", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kal Ho Naa Ho," and "My Name Is Khan".