Pakistan's Former PM: Taliban Were Ready To Cooperate Against TTP During His Government

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister, Imran Khan, stated that his was actively discussing cross-border issues with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and that Kabul expressed readiness to cooperate.

Khan defended his government against criticism concerning the relocation of alleged terrorists, emphasizing Pakistan's post-Kabul fall request to the to combat Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with assurances of cooperation.

According to Pakistani officials, the TTP operates from Afghanistan to launch within Pakistan, prompting Islamabad's repeated calls to the Afghan Taliban to act against the TTP.

In response, the Afghan Taliban has refuted these claims, asserting that Afghanistan is not accountable for Pakistan's“security failures.”

Amidst these tensions, the relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan remains strained. Increased attacks within Pakistan, allegedly orchestrated by militants, including the TTP, have escalated tensions further.

The ongoing security challenges underscore the complexities of cross-border terrorism and the critical need for both nations to enhance cooperation and address mutual concerns to stabilize the region.

