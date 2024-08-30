Pepsico Announces Timing And Availability Of Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Date
8/30/2024 8:16:42 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:
PEP ) today announced that it will issue its third-quarter 2024 (ending September 7) financial results and other related information on
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
by posting the following materials and links on the company's website at: .
Press release and 10-Q at approximately 6:00 a.m. EDT
Prepared management remarks (in PDF format) at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT
Live question and answer session for analysts with Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jamie Caulfield, EVP and Chief Financial Officer at 8:15 a.m. EDT
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.
Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit .
|
Contacts:
|
Investors
|
Media
|
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.
MENAFN30082024003732001241ID1108619386
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.