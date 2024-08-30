Artificial Grass Transforms Spacex Boca Chica Recreation Field

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BROWNSVILLE, Texas, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic turf has become the go-to choice for schools, municipalities, and businesses across Texas and throughout the country. Whether you're looking to improve the appearance and practicality of your commercial property or create a safe and durable playing field for sports applications, synthetic turf has endless advantages. SpaceX was looking for the best of both worlds, enlisting the help of Always Green Synthetic Lawns of Texas to create the ultimate play space for their employees to enjoy all year long. With this in mind, Always Green Synthetic Lawns of Texas used Synthetic Grass Warehouse artificial turf to transform their campus' outdoor space into a futsal field for the whole company to enjoy.

SpaceX sports field installation in Brownsville, Texas, by Always Green Synthetic Lawns of Texas.

Always Green Synthetic Lawns of Texas recently installed 7,700 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Playground Spring artificial grass for the SpaceX campus in Brownsville, TX. TigerTurf Playground Spring synthetic grass features a dual coloring of field green and clover green blade tones in a textured polyethylene material that replicates the look and feel of real grass. With a 1.375-inch pile height and 55-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic and athletic applications. Playground Spring is heat- and frost-resistant and is completely customizable. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight, and it drains at a rate of over 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and reinforced with one of the most durable backings in the industry.

Always Green Synthetic Lawns of Texas's client, SpaceX, was seeking to transform SpaceX Village Park with a low-maintenance and visually pleasing artificial grass futsal field. "This type of field would provide a unique and enjoyable amenity for the employees to relax and engage in friendly competition," says Always Green's owner, Tony Carranza. By utilizing SGW's durable synthetic turf products, SpaceX employees can now enjoy an athletic field that looks great and functions even better.

"The clients selected this product for its exceptional performance and durability," says Carranza. "It offers superior shock absorption, ensuring soft landings after jumps or falls, while providing a natural feel that mimics a traditional playing surface. Additionally, its stunning aesthetics enhance the overall appeal of the park. With minimal maintenance requirements and year-round usability, rain or shine, this product is the ideal choice for a high-quality futsal field."

The company's remote location, combined with Brownsville's extreme heat and humidity, posed unique challenges for the team. "By planning ahead for potential delivery delays and taking regular breaks during hot weather, we ensured a smooth and efficient installation," says Carranza. "Additionally, partnering with reputable local suppliers played a crucial role in the project's success."

Always Green Synthetic Lawns of Texas was founded in 2006 by Tony Carranza, who wanted to bring the durability and beauty of evergreen grass to Texas residents. Over their 18 years in business, Always Green Synthetic Lawns of Texas has become an industry leader in artificial grass installation, transforming hundreds of residential lawns and commercial green spaces with water-wise artificial grass. "Since our founding in 2006, Always Green has been at the forefront of synthetic lawn innovation. With over 18 years of experience, we've perfected the art of creating stunning, low-maintenance outdoor spaces," says Carranza. "Our commitment to quality, coupled with our expert installation and comprehensive solutions, has made us the trusted choice for homeowners and businesses throughout San Antonio and beyond."

Always Green Synthetic Lawns of Texas is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for August 2024.

Always Green Synthetic Lawns of Texas

proudly serves homes and businesses throughout San Antonio, TX, and beyond, offering high-quality and cost-effective residential and commercial synthetic grass installation. With over 18 years in the business, they pride themselves on their high-quality, cutting-edge designs and exceptional customer experience.

and view their other installations by visiting

. They can also be found on Facebook (Always Green Synthetic Lawns of Texas ) and Instagram (@alwaysgreenlawnsoftexas ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at .

