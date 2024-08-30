Zettabyte Partners With Wistron Corporation To Launch Taiwan's First Hyperscale AI Data Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zettabyte, Asia's

leading

AI data center (AIDC) software and systems provider, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Wistron Corporation [TWSE:3231], a leading service provider, supplying innovative information and communications technology products, service solutions, and systems to premier brands around the world. Together, we will build Taiwan's first Hyperscale AI Data Center, a groundbreaking initiative set to revolutionize AI computing in the Asia Pacific region.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Zettabyte leverages Wistron's cutting-edge products, services, and extensive experience in ICT technology. Aligning with NVIDIA's advanced AI hardware platforms, Zettabyte and Wistron are poised to construct a state-of-the-art AI computing data center that will elevate Taiwan's AI ecosystem to new heights.

Taipei Launches Hyperscale AI Datacenter

Key Highlights of the Collaboration:



First of Its Kind in Taiwan:

This Hyperscale AI Data Center will be the first in Taiwan, designed to meet the growing demands for AI computing in Taiwan and in the Asia Pacific region. Enhancing Taiwan's AI Capabilities:

The project aims to bolster Taiwan's AI technologies infrastructure, enhancing Taiwan's global competitiveness and fostering the development of AI talents.

Quote from Zettabyte Chairman :

"We are thrilled to partner with Wistron Corporation in this groundbreaking venture. By combining our expertise and IaaS software, we aim to create a world-class AI computing facility that will drive innovation and growth in the AI sector, not just in Taiwan but across the entire Asia Pacific region

and the Middle East," said Kenneth Chung-Hou Tai, Chairman of Zettabyte.

Quote from Wistron Chairman :

"Wistron is excited to collaborate with Zettabyte to build this Hyperscale AI Data Center using the most advanced liquid cooling AIDC systems. Our shared vision and commitment to advancing AI technology in Taiwan will significantly contribute to the growth of Taiwan's AI ecosystem and its standing on the global stage," said Simon Lin, Chairman of Wistron Corporation.

The new AI Data Center is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing Taiwan's AI infrastructure, supporting diverse applications ranging from semiconductor, healthcare and finance to manufacturing and smart cities. This initiative is set to drive innovation, improve operational efficiencies, and cultivate a new generation of AI professionals in Taiwan.

About Zettabyte:

Zettabyte is at the forefront of AI innovation, dedicated to developing cutting-edge AIDC software solutions that transform industries and improve lives. With a focus on excellence and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology, Zettabyte is poised to make a significant impact in the AI landscape by delivering ever greater AI computing efficiency, across multiple data centers.

About Wistron Corporation:

Wistron Corporation is a global leading technology service provider supplying innovative ICT (information and communications technology) products, service solutions, and systems to top branded companies worldwide. From initial product conceptualization, volume manufacturing, and after-sales repairing to end-of-life products recycling, Wistron supports customers with the products and related services reaching international standards for innovation and quality levels.

