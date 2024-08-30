Empowering Change Finds That AI Empowers Everyday People To Navigate Legal System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Technologies Help Level the Playing Field for Pro Se Litigants

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a quiet revolution, artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how people navigate the system, especially those who can't afford lawyers. A growing number of pro se litigants - individuals representing themselves in court - are turning to AI tools to level the playing field against powerful adversaries.

San Francisco resident Bradley Gudzinas, a 20-year tech veteran and AI expert, is one such individual. Gudzinas is currently fighting an eviction and battling systemic injustice. "I've used AI models like Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude to draft detailed complaints that adhere to court requirements and decipher intricate legal forms," he said. "Even a simple photo of a court form, uploaded to Gemini, yielded clear instructions on how to fill it out correctly for my specific case."

Gudzinas' experience underscores AI's potential to democratize the legal system. In a world where legal fees can be astronomical, AI offers a glimmer of hope. AI-powered tools assist with a wide range of tasks, from drafting cease-and-desist letters to conducting legal research, preparing documents, and translating legal jargon.

However, experts caution that AI is not a replacement for lawyers and should be used responsibly. The recent incident of a lawyer using ChatGPT and submitting inaccurate information to a court serves as a cautionary tale. "It's important to remember that AI is a tool, not a substitute for human expertise," Gudzinas said. "We shouldn't blame AI for human mistakes. It's the responsibility of the user to verify the information and use AI ethically."

Ethical considerations, such as ensuring AI algorithms are free from bias and making AI tools accessible to all, are also crucial in harnessing AI's potential for good. Mainstream AI models, trained on vast troves of legal documents, can help draft various legal filings and communications asserting rights. However, big companies like Google are treading cautiously, often censoring information due to reputational risks.

Despite these challenges, pro se litigants like Gudzinas remain at the forefront, pushing boundaries and demanding greater transparency and access to information. After being unlawfully terminated from his previous employer in the tech industry for taking medical leave, Gudzinas channeled his experience into founding Empowering Change , a non-profit organization aimed at addressing systemic injustices and providing individuals with the tools to navigate complex legal battles.

"The future of legal access is here, and it's powered by AI," Gudzinas said. "By embracing this technology and using it responsibly, individuals can take control of their legal matters, understand their rights, and advocate for themselves effectively. AI is not just leveling the playing field; it's opening the doors to justice for all."

Empowering Change is a San Francisco-based non-profit organization founded by Bradley Gudzinas, a 20-year tech veteran and AI expert. The organization aims to address systemic injustices and provide individuals with the tools and information they need to live their best lives today.

