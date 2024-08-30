IT Transformation Expert Adam Fenwick Joins Boost.Ai As SVP Of Global Alliances

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Provider of GenAI-enabled virtual agents expands senior leadership team with impactful new hire focused on strategic partnerships

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- boost, a leader in conversational AI for businesses operating at scale, today announced that Adam Fenwick

has joined as Senior Vice President of Global Alliances effective August 19th, 2024. Fenwick brings 25 years of experience including work at SaaS vendors, IT consultants, and digital transformation firms. He joins boost from Celonis, a SaaS process intelligence vendor focused on process to break down silos and unlock value. In his new role, Fenwick will lead the expansion of existing strategic partnerships across both geographic markets and core verticals for boost, focusing on improving the existing customer-centric products and services offered by boost and its partners.

"Trust in AI, from both customers and other SaaS developers, continues to increase, but every partnership today brings a unique opportunity and challenge, especially as we continue to push our solution to the leading edge of AI innovation," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of boost. "Adam's skillset is grounded in IT transformation, both from a sales and partnership standpoint, meaning he's the perfect person to help boost unlock growth for new partners. With Adam at the helm, both current and future partners can expect to be met with creative ways for us to grow, as Adam expands our ability to deliver generative AI agents for businesses everywhere."

AI adoption rates

are rapidly ticking upwards amid a clear divide between vendors that can deliver, and those who participate in AI washing and fail to deliver practical solutions. Business leaders across financial services, insurance, hospitality, and more are seeing the measurable impact of conversational AI, and their investment is following. With Adam leading the charge, boost will capitalize on the need for platforms that can deliver results quickly. As someone with experience in multiple aspects of boost's core operations, Fenwick is positioned to accelerate boost's existing momentum in key markets such as the U.S . By continuing to take a partner-first approach to growth, Fenwick will ensure boost is primed to close the gap between soaring interest and adoption rates across the globe.

"The learning curve around what conversational AI is has flattened, as interest from decision makers across industries has now spiked. Nearly every business, in every sector, can benefit from conversational AI that is safe, capable, and easy to use," said Fenwick. "boost's solution is exactly that, and knowing the world-class group of executives and innovators that are leading the way, the opportunity to join the team was one I couldn't pass up. I'm excited to get hands-on, and work with our current and potential partners to create and deliver on a larger global growth agenda."

Fenwick will be based out of boost's London office, a key market for the company, where he's resided for 24 years.

About boost

boost is a leading developer of conversational AI optimized for scale and the only global conversational AI platform to hold an ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Boasting the industry's most robust intent portfolio, boost is pioneering an era of broad-scope virtual agents to deliver the most advanced and scalable technology on the market. With consistent resolution rates of 90%, Boost's market-leading virtual agent supports enterprise customers across key industries throughout the United States and Europe, including banking, insurance, telecom, retail and more. In 2021, boost was also named a major player in the IDC MarketScape category, Worldwide Conversational AI Platforms for Customer Service. Key customers include Santander Bank, MSU Federal Credit Union, Aspire General Services, Tokio Marine and more. Learn more at

boost .

