Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund Announces Semi-Annual Results

The Fund is a mutual fund investment trust that seeks to provide unitholders with (i) high quarterly income on a tax efficient basis; (ii) long-term capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of high quality equity securities; and (iii) lower overall portfolio volatility. The Fund will write options to seek to earn tax efficient option premiums, reduce overall portfolio volatility and enhance the portfolio's total return.

The Fund will (i) invest in an actively managed portfolio comprised of securities from the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P 500 Index; and (ii) use option writing strategies from time to time in response to market conditions to generate an enhanced tax efficient yield. The Fund is also permitted to invest in public investment funds including exchange-traded funds and other Mulvihill Funds (provided that no more than 15 percent of the net asset value of the Fund may be invested in securities of other Funds managed by Mulvihill and provided there are no duplication of fees) that provide exposure to such securities.

The Fund will use a quantitative approach to select securities and will, from time to time employ various investment strategies, including the use of derivative instruments to generate income, reduce portfolio volatility and protect capital. The Fund seeks to achieve a 5 percent yield, with additional capital growth potential beyond such yield target.

The Fund's investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. The Fund's ETF Units are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MPY .