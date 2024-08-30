Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF Announces Semi-Annual Results

The Fund seeks to provide unitholders with long-term capital appreciation through exposure to a portfolio consisting principally of the U.S. health care issuers selected from the S&P 500 Index that are classified as“health care” by Standard and Poor's Global Industry Classification Standard and monthly cash distributions.

To accomplish its objectives, the Fund invests in an actively managed portfolio comprised principally of securities from the S&P 500 Health Care Index. Modest leverage of 25 percent enhances the dividend yields of the underlying stocks and provides additional return potential. The Fund will also utilize option strategies to enhance the income generated by the portfolio and to reduce volatility. The Fund is also permitted to hedge all or a portion of the foreign currency exposure of the Fund's portfolio back to the Canadian dollar.

The Fund's investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. The Fund's Units are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol XLVE.