Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF Announces Semi-Annual Results

The Fund seeks to provide unitholders with long-term capital appreciation through exposure to a portfolio consisting primarily of common shares of Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (collectively, the“Banks”) and monthly cash distributions.

To accomplish its objectives, the Fund invests substantially all of its assets in common shares of the Banks. Modest leverage of 25 percent enhances the dividend yields of the underlying stocks and provides additional return potential. The Fund will also utilize option strategies to enhance the income generated by the portfolio and to reduce volatility. The Fund is also permitted to invest in public investment funds including exchange-traded funds and other Mulvihill Funds (provided there are no duplication of fees) that provide exposure to such securities.

The Fund's investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. The Fund's Units are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols CBNK .