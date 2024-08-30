Disc Medicine To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced today that company management will participate in fireside chats at four upcoming investor conferences:





2024 Securities Healthcare on Friday, September 6th at 10:15 a.m. ET.

22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 6th at 1:05 p.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 11th at 9:30 a.m. ET. 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 19th at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.discmedicine.com and an archived replay will be available after the event.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit

