Newamsterdam Pharma To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences In September

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or“NewAmsterdam” or the“Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:





22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY. Company management will host 1x1 meetings on Thursday, September 5, 2024, and Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET; and Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts of both presentations will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com . Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 studies, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Company Contact

Matthew Philippe

P: 1-917-882-7512

...

Media Contact

Spectrum Science on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Bryan Blatstein

P: 1-917-714-2609

...

Investor Contact

Precision AQ on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Austin Murtagh

P: 1-212-698-8696

...