CG Oncology To Participate In The Morgan Stanley 22Nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today announced that Arthur Kuan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 10:45 am ET, in New York, NY.



Interested parties can access the live webcast for this from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at . The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 90 days.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: .

