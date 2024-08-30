Sophia Sanchez Celebrates 20 Years In Tampa Real Estate With A Noteworthy Move To Smith & Associates Real Estate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Successful independent broker, Sophia Sanchez, joins Smith & Associates Real Estate

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant career milestone, esteemed professional Sophia Nakis Sanchez is pleased to announce her transition to Smith & Associates Real Estate as a Broker-Associate, marking her 20th anniversary in the industry.

Sophia has been a prominent figure in Tampa Bay's real estate scene, having spent the past decade leading her own successful brokerage and the previous ten years with Coldwell Banker. Her decision to join Smith & Associates Real Estate reflects her commitment to elevating client experiences and continuing her journey of excellence in the industry.

"I am thrilled to begin this new chapter with Smith & Associates Real Estate," said Sophia. "For the past 20 years, I've dedicated myself to delivering top-tier service and expertise to my clients. Aligning with the Smith brand allows me to expand these efforts with the full support of a highly reputable firm that shares her values of integrity, innovation, and client-focused service.”

Sophia's move to Smith & Associates Real Estate is driven by her desire to offer her clients a larger support team behind the scenes. This transition will enable her to spend more time personally engaging with clients one-on-one rather than balancing the demands of running a brokerage. "My goal is to deepen relationships with my peers and leverage the Smith & Associates brand to my clients' advantage," Sophia added. "I am always looking to improve the lives of others, and this move is a step forward in that mission.”

Joining Smith & Associates Real Estate with her team, Sophia brings a wealth of knowledge and a suite of prestigious real estate designations that take time and experience to procure, including CIPS, CRS, ABR, GRI, and CLHMS Guild Elite. These designations underline her specialized skills in serving local and international clients, offering unparalleled guidance in residential transactions, luxury real estate, and client representation.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Sophia deeply connects to Tampa. Her family's roots date back to the 1940s, with three generations of her family proudly calling South Tampa home. As a single mother to a second-generation Plant High School student, Sophia recognizes the importance of focusing on what matters most: deepening relationships and enhancing the client experience. More information at .

About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, known for their commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of five strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one brokerage for luxury properties and new condominium developments. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.

