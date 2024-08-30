The 'Open-Sourced, Un-Conference', AI Week Is Coming To Columbus, OH 9/17-9/19 Turning AI Curiosity Into AI Capability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Zack HuhnCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Columbus AI Week is 'the open-sourced, un-conference' turning AI curiosity into AI capability.The community-powered event is coming to WatersEdge Event and Conference Center Tuesday, September 17th - Thursday, September 19th, 2024 - and it's free to attend! (Space is limited, registration is required at ColumbusAIWeek.) There are more than 125 speakers and presenters slated for the inaugural Columbus AI Week which is supported by more than 60 host committee and volunteer team members.The three day conference is presented by Enterprise Technology Association and a coalition of community partners. Columbus is one of twelve regions across the country that is set to host ETA's AI Week Conferences, establishing Columbus as a key hub for AI innovation and collaboration. Presenting sponsors for the event include CBTS, Nexigen, Big Kitty Labs, and The Hilliard City Lab.The conference lineup features big names in business, government, and technology including Dinesh Maheshwari (CTA, Groq), Paul Baier (CEO, GAI Insights), Pete Blackshaw (CEO, Brandrank), Payal Thakur (JobsOhio), and Maddie Bell (CEO, SchedulerAI), to name a few. Local speakers include familiar Columbus names like Doug McCullough (Executive Director, Beta District), Rich Granger (DriveOhio), Michelle Crandall (City Manager, City of Hilliard), and many more.Programming on each day is set to include various areas of focus and will feature special events outside of the conference. Conference programming themes include AI Readiness, Responsible AI, Sustainable AI, AI in Smart Cities, AI for Executive Leaders, AI for Teams and Organizations, AI Innovation, AI Research, AI Education, and AI Technology.Each day of conference programming includes featured and keynote speakers, panels, workshops, and breakout sessions. Special events throughout the week include the AI Woodstock Networking Social, the Women in Tech and AI Breakfast, The AI Startup Showcase, and the Builders and Problem Solvers Hackathon. One of the event sponsors, CustomGPT , will event teach attendees how to build their own AI agents, tools, and workflows - at no cost!AI Week is where innovation and opportunity intersect. Startups will connect with new investors, customers, and technology partners. Business and IT leaders will discover new AI solutions, resources, and thought partners. And AI enthusiasts and experts alike will have the opportunity to learn about and build with AI in real-time. There will be plenty of opportunities to listen, share, and connect with leaders from across the region - and there will even be a virtual job fair for AI and IT professionals.Enterprise Technology Association is committed to uplifting the business and technology communities by highlighting local builders, welcoming in national and international thought leaders, and creating opportunities for individuals, teams, and organizations to learn and apply new learnings to solving real-world problems using AI. ETA hosted Cincy AI Week in June and has plans to bring AI Week to at least a dozen markets including Tampa, Nashville, and Atlanta. ETA hosted Cincy AI Week in June welcoming in well over 1000 attendees from more than 400 organizations.Interested Columbus AI Week attendees may register to attend and discover ways to get involved at ColumbusAIWeek. There is a free registration form, a live agenda, and information about ways to get involved from proposing a breakout session to signing up to volunteer. #ColumbusAIWeekMore information about Enterprise Technology Association and AI Week by ETA can be found at joineta.

