Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Expands Nationwide Reach With The Addition Of Robert R. Gillispie And Kentucky Office Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robert R. Gillispie

- Robert R. GillispieVIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce the latest expansion of its nationwide reach with the addition of Partner Robert R. Gillispie to its team, along with a new Kentucky office location. Gillispie's expertise and exceptional legal acumen make him a valuable asset to DBL as it continues to provide comprehensive legal services to clients across the country.Formerly in-house counsel for both publicly traded and privately held companies, Mr. Gillispie's experience includes a broad spectrum of corporate practice, including corporate governance, transactional matters, and litigation. He also maintains an active immigration practice.Mr. Gillispie will take over as the head of DBL's immigration practice from Gerald LeMelle this month.“As I step into my new role as an appellate judge, I do so with full confidence knowing that our immigration practice is in the exceptional hands of Partner Robert Gillispie” Gerald LeMelle stated.Mr. Gillispie splits his time between Loudoun County in Northern Virginia and Boone County in Northern Kentucky. DBL's new office location in Florence, Kentucky, is conveniently located in the Cincinnati metropolitan area.“I am excited about leading DBL's immigration practice. Gerald was a dynamic force expanding DBL's immigration presence and I am confident that DBL will continue this upward trend offering our clients outstanding service and desired results,” said Gillispie.“For my current clients now joining the DBL family, I offer you my assurances that the synergy created in this new endeavor will only strengthen the foundation of your legal representation. I also want to reassure my business and estate clients that the same synergy will apply to their representation as well. My personal commitment is to provide each of my clients with the same excellent service as always.”Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig continues to grow and expand its presence throughout the United States. With offices strategically located in key cities across the country, the firm is committed to providing exceptional legal services to clients both locally and nationally. By adding Partner Robert R. Gillispie to their roster, DBL fortifies its capabilities and bolsters its position as a leading provider of legal representation across various practice areas.Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clien

Aimee P. McKinney

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

+1 267-471-6885

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.