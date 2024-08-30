Modernising Honey Production For A Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Rodrigo Juarez

In the heart of Kragujevac, Serbia, a tradition of beekeeping that spans more than three generations is flourishing, led by Sanum per Fructus. This proud supplier, known for its commitment to producing 100 percent natural honey, is gaining recognition not just in Serbia, but across Europe and around the world. Its secret? An unmatched blend of tradition, innovation and sustainability.

Supported by the EBRD's Youth in Business Programme , with contributions from the European Union, Luxembourg, Sweden, and Italy through the Central European Initiative, Sanum per Fructus is a young and dynamic company founded by Vladimir Milanović.“We are an efficient and flexible enterprise. The average age of our employees is 30, which means we bring a lot of energy and innovation to our work,” says Vladimir. This enthusiasm is evident in the company's forward-thinking approach, particularly in its adoption of digital technologies to enhance its operations.

Leading the charge for quality assurance is chief of laboratory Aleksandra Slavković.“We purchase honey from our own beekeepers, who produce it specifically for us,” she explains.“We visit the location to test the honey by taking samples from various types of packaging, such as barrels and buckets.” This rigorous testing guarantees that only the finest honey reaches consumers, underscoring the company's commitment to superior standards.

Local beekeepers like Mica Đorđević play a crucial role in this process. Mica's family has been beekeeping for generations and he takes pride in continuing the tradition.“My great-grandfather and grandfather were beekeepers, and I discovered I had a talent for it,” Mica says.“The frames in my hives are isolated in winter, ensuring the honeycomb remains exceptionally clean and free from contaminants.” This meticulous attention to detail is what sets his honey apart.

Through the EBRD's Youth in Business Programme, Sanum per Fructus has developed an application that connects the company with local honey producers such as Mica.“The app will streamline our communications processes, keeping errors to a minimum,” Vladimir explains. This digital transformation is not just about efficiency, but about supporting sustainable beekeeping practices and ensuring the protection of the bees for a high-quality product.

The importance of sustainable honey production cannot be overstated. Bees play a crucial role in pollinating plants, which is essential to the health of our ecosystems and the production of many of the foods we eat. By connecting and supporting local beekeepers and ensuring the highest standards of honey production, Sanum per Fructus not only provides consumers with top-quality honey but also protects the environment.

Mica is optimistic about the benefits this technology will bring.“The app will help a lot in the placement of our products, including honey and honey preparations. It will give us security in placing our honey in the market,” he notes. This secure and efficient placement is essential to the sustainability of local beekeeping, ensuring that beekeepers can continue their vital work.

As Vladimir says,“we're protecting bees, supporting local beekeepers and ensuring a future where the finest honey is always within reach.” This vision of sustainability, quality, and community is at the heart of his company, making it a driving force for the future of beekeeping in Serbia and beyond.

