US Coast Guard Cutter Campbell Returns Home Following 73-Day Patrol In Windward Passage

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) RHODE ISLAND, USA – The crew of the US Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909) returned to their home in Newport, Wednesday, following a 73-day migrant interdiction patrol in the Windward Passage.

Campbell deployed in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast (HSTF-SE) and Operation Vigilant Sentry (OVS) while underway in the Seventh Coast Guard District's area of responsibility. During patrol, Campbell's crew conducted maritime safety and security missions while working to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal maritime migration ventures bound for the United States.

While deployed, Campbell served in the lead role as commander, task unit for multiple assets operating in the Windward Passage and coordinated the employment of Coast Guard Cutters Venturous (WMEC 625), Isaac Mayo (WPC 1112), Joseph Napier (WPC 1115) and Robert Yered (WPC 1104).

During the patrol, Campbell's crew cared for and repatriated 11 Haitian migrants. In addition, the combined presence of US Coast Guard assets in the Windward Passage supported the interdiction and deterrence of 643 migrants throughout Campbell's deployment.

“I am continuously impressed by the professionalism and work ethic demonstrated by the many other US Coast Guard crews on cutters and aircraft that are constantly operating in the Windward Passage,” said Cmdr. Jonathan Harris, commanding officer of Campbell.“Teamwork is one of our greatest strengths on Campbell, and that was a key factor in preventing unsafe migrant ventures on board overcrowded vessels in these waters.”

To ensure operational readiness for this mission, the crew of Campbell trained extensively while underway with Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater and Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod. Campbell conducted bow hoisting, flight deck hoisting, helicopter launches and landings. These exercises were aimed at preparing for medical emergencies and improving response times when working with aviation assets.

HSTF-SE serves as the Department of Homeland Security lead for operational and tactical planning, command and control, and acts as a standing organization to interdict unlawful maritime migration attempts with federal, state and local partners. HSTF-SE continues to enhance enforcement efforts in support of OVS, which is the 2004 DHS plan to respond to mass maritime migration in the Caribbean Sea and the Florida Straits.

Campbell is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter's primary missions are counter-narcotics operations, migrant interdiction, living marine resources protection, and search and rescue in support of US Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

