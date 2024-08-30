Registration Of Share Capital Increase In IDEX Biometrics 30 Aug 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the notice on 29 August 2024 regarding settlement of a term payment on a convertible loan by issue of 9,123,333 shares at NOK 0.60 per share.

The share capital has been registered and the shares will be delivered soonest.

Following the issue, the company's share capital is NOK 50,812,483.20 divided into 338,749,888 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: ...

Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

About this notice

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 30 August 2024 at 13:25 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5‐8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and released in accordance with section 5‐12 of the STA.