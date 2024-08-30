CRISPR Technology Market Size Estimated To Reach USD 28.4 Billion By 2034 | CAGR Of 21%: Prophecy Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “CRISPR Market” from 2024-2034 with covered segments By Product (Enzymes, Kits and Reagents, Guide RNA, and Others (Antibodies, Vectors, and Design Tools)), By Application (Biomedical, Agricultural, Industrial, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies and Biotechnology Companies, Academics and Research Institutes, and Other (CRO)), and By Regional Forecast, (2024-2034), which provides the perfect mix of strategies, and industrial expertise with new cutting-edge to give the best experience.

Covina, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global CRISPR technology market size and share value is projected to grow from USD 4.2 Billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 28.4 Billion by 2034 , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

CRISPR Technology Market Report Overview

CRISPR Technology represents a groundbreaking advancement in genetic engineering and biotechnology. Originally discovered as a natural defense mechanism in bacteria, CRISPR has been adapted to enable precise and efficient editing of DNA across a wide range of organisms, including plants, animals, and humans.

CRISPR technology uses a guide RNA (gRNA) to direct the CRISPR-associated protein (usually Cas9) to a specific location in the DNA sequence. Once the Cas9 protein binds to the target DNA, it introduces a double-strand break. The cell's natural repair mechanisms then either insert or delete genetic material at the site of the break, allowing for precise modifications.

Analyst View:

The target market is experiencing significant growth and innovation, driven by advancements in genetic engineering, increasing research funding, and the expanding applications of CRISPR across various sectors. The potential applications of CRISPR technology are being expanded by ongoing advancements in the field, such as increased precision, decreased off-target effects, and the discovery of additional CRISPR-associated proteins.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing Investments and Funding

Growing the market is facilitated by increased funding, which also promotes innovation, new product development, and the commercialization of CRISPR technology. The amount of money provided for CRISPR research and development by government organizations, private funders, and venture capitalists has significantly increased. Investments are focused on expanding production capacity, advancing technology, and creating new uses.

Market Trends:

Focus on Precision and Safety

Enhanced precision and safety features contribute to the reliability and effectiveness of CRISPR-based applications, fostering confidence among researchers and practitioners. There is a growing emphasis on improving the precision and safety of CRISPR technology to minimize off-target effects and unintended genetic modifications. Research is focused on developing advanced CRISPR systems and techniques that offer higher accuracy.

Segmentation:

CRISPR Technology Market is segmented based on Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Product Insights

This industry includes the following: Enzymes, Kits and Reagents, Guide RNA, and Others (Antibodies, Vectors, and Design Tools. The market growth for kits and reagents is anticipated to be dominant as the availability of comprehensive kits simplifies the gene-editing process, making it more accessible and efficient for researchers. This broad usage drives the dominance of this segment, as it meets the diverse needs of the scientific community in both academic and industrial settings.

Application Insights

Biomedical is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the biomedical segment is the most dominant in the CRISPR technology market due to its extensive research and wide range of applications in medical science.

End User Insights

Pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies is anticipated to boost the growth of the target market as the potential for CRISPR to create personalized medicine and targeted therapies drives significant investment and research in this sector. These companies are leading the way in translating CRISPR discoveries into clinical applications, making them the primary users of the technology.

Recent Development:

In August 2023, the FDA designates EBT-101 as Fast Track. This designation supports Excision's efforts to quickly develop potentially curative medicines for major unmet medical needs and emphasizes how important it is to find a cure for those living with HIV. Using an adeno-associated virus (AAV) to deliver CRISPR-Cas9 and dual guide RNAs to target three sites in the HIV genome, make two cuts in integrated retroviral DNA that remove a significant portion of the HIV genome, and ultimately stop viral escape and reproduction, EBT-101 is a potentially curative one-time treatment.

Regional Insights



North America: Numerous prestigious universities and research centers that foster innovation in CRISPR technology are located in North America. Organizations like Stanford, Harvard, and MIT are essential to the advancement of CRISPR science. Asia Pacific: Due to rising healthcare costs, growing research capacities, and increased investment in biotechnology, the CRISPR Technology Market in the Asia Pacific region is growing quickly. South Korea, Japan, India, and China are important nations in the area.

