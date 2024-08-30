(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Vilnius City Municipality issued a document permitting for the multifunctional complex Akropolis Vingis being developed by the development and management company Akropolis Group in Vilkpėdė district of Vilnius. The development of the area goes along with traffic infrastructure improvement projects, integrally related to the development of Akropolis Vingis complex. The detailed technical designs of traffic infrastructure projects are also presented to the municipality in order to obtain documents permitting construction for them. Upon receipt of all necessary construction permits, Akropolis Group will prepare detailed project implementation plans and will select optimal financing solutions.



Design proposals for the multifunctional complex Akropolis Vingis were presented to the public in July 2022 and approved by the Vilnius City Municipality in October 2022. During the elaboration of the technical design of the complex, in respect of the selected technological and engineering solutions, the design proposals were slightly modified and re-submitted to the Vilnius City Municipality in October 2023 and presented to the public in November 2023. In February 2024, the Vilnius City Municipality approved of the changes in the design proposals. The technical design of the complex was finalised based on the approved design proposals and the municipality was presented with all documents for obtaining a document permitting construction.

Planned steps to be consistently taken

“We see and positively assess the active interest of the retail market participants in Akropolis Vingis project. It is just natural – the future multifunctional quarter, which will encompass shopping and service areas, a concert hall, a conference centre, a multiplex cinema centre, office spaces and apartments for long-term residential lease, also recreational areas, is one of the biggest by size in the Baltics. With regard to the complexity and scale of the project, we will consistently take the planned steps necessary for the further development of the project Akropolis Vingis,” says Nerijus Maknevičius, the CEO and the Chairperson of the Board of Akropolis Group.

In addition to the expected receipt of construction permits for the traffic infrastructure improvement projects, in a few upcoming months the company will update expense estimates for construction of the multifunctional quarter and the public infrastructure improvement works planned in the neighbourhood, revise the investment plan for the project implementation, select optimal solutions for the project financing.

“We will inform the public about the further progress of the multifunctional complex Akropolis Vingis project and future adjacent traffic infrastructure improvement projects as soon as we have any important news,” N. Maknevičius notes.

The multifunction complex Akropolis Vingis, that will emerge in the former industrial area, will have shopping, service and recreational areas, a concert hall of 2,500 seats or up to 4,000 standing places, a food hall, a conference centre, a multiplex cinema centre, offices and apartments meant for long-term residential lease.

The complex is to have about 4,500 parking spaces: a two-storey underground parking lot will accommodate about 3,500 cars and about 1,000 more cars will be able to park in a two-storey parking lot designed near the commercial premises and in nearby the complex. Meanwhile, the territory of the quarter will prioritise convenient traffic for pedestrians and cyclists, who will be able to enjoy new cycling and pedestrian paths here.

The conversion of the industrial area has already begun

The transport and traffic infrastructure in the neighbourhood of the quarter is also to undergo changes. Design proposals for the transport infrastructure were being elaborated in close cooperation with experts of the Vilnius City Municipality, taking into account their recommendations and comments. Three design proposals were prepared in total, which include infrastructure solutions that are going to be implemented in Eigulių, Geležinio Vilko, Gerosios Vilties and M. K. Čiurlionio streets. Design proposals for two of these projects were presented to the public in January 2023, the municipality approved of the design proposals in spring 2023. Their detailed technical designs are presented to the municipality in order to obtain documents permitting construction for them.

One project provides that the current intersection of Gerosios Vilties and Geležinio Vilko streets will be reconstructed into a two-level intersection of continuous traffic: a roundabout will be installed in Gerosios Vilties street by Geležinio Vilko street, and under Geležinio Vilko street there will be an underground pedestrian and cyclist crossing, as well as an underground entrance to Akropolis Vingis underground parking lot. The other project provides for laying of additional traffic lanes and implementation of other infrastructure improvement solutions in Eigulių street and the Savanorių avenue roundabout.

Some traffic infrastructure improvement solutions are already in progress – based on a document permitting construction that was separately issued for the project, the laying of a section of Eigulių street along the boundary of the land plot under development is being finalised. It will offer a convenient access to reVINGIS, a quarter of multi-apartment buildings being developed by Galio Group adjacent to Akropolis Vingis.

These solutions are expected to increase traffic throughput capacity, ensure safe and convenient movement for pedestrians, cyclists and cars. In the arrangement and transformation of the transport infrastructure, it is also planned to reconstruct the street lighting, to lay over 2.5 km of new pedestrian and cycling paths. All the public infrastructure improvement works will be carried out at the expense of Akropolis Vingis project developer. In accordance with the existing legislation, a permit for the operation of the multifunctional complex will be able to be granted only after the developer has fully completed the implementation of the infrastructure improvement projects.

“In developing the complex and related public infrastructure technical designs, we were consulting sustainable development and other specialists, as well as representatives of the Vilnius City Municipality even for several years, therefore we are certain that after the project is implemented, the multifunctional complex Akropolis Vingis not only will become an attraction for Vilnius citizens and guests but also will be one of the main stimulus for the revival of Vilkpėdė district,” N. Maknevičius says.

In performance of the conversion of the same former industrial area in Vilkpėdė, real estate development company Galio Group is developing a comfortable and high-quality living space with infrastructure both for active leisure and peaceful time off. The residential complex reVINGIS, which is currently under construction, will consist of 4 quarters of multi-apartment buildings, 14 residential blocks and about 650 residential and other premises. The first stage of reVINGIS was completed in May: four blocks of the multi-apartment building River Space were built and a construction completion certificate was received. The quarter Park Space being built in the second stage will be able to welcome its residents at the beginning of next year.

The landscaping work is carried out in parallel: a section of the formerly neglected Neris riverbank, the so-call“beaver trail”, has been landscaped at the expense of Galio Group and Akropolis Group and handed over to the city. A green trail close to the river has been opened for the city residents, allowing them to reach the Vingis Park by its picturesque route. Only natural materials have been used for the trail – intervention to nature has been kept to the minimum in order to maintain the environment there as natural as possible. The trail has been connected to the top of the slope by wooden pedestrian stairs, several observation decks have been installed, allowing walkers to enjoy the Neris river view.





For more information:

Dominykas Mertinas

Head of Marketing and Communications

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 64027001

...

Attachments



Akropolis Vingis visualisation 1

Akropolis Vingis visualisation 3 Akropolis Vingis visualisation 2