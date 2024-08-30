Cash Labs Joins Forces With Nick Laws To Launch Catalyst, A Transformative Talent Development Division

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning innovation agency Cash Labs, known for its digital transformation work for organizations from Farfetch to the NBA, partners with entertainment veteran Nick Laws to develop a new blueprint for digital talent







Nick Laws (Catalyst) David Cash (Cash Labs) | Photographed by Richard Zheng

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global innovation agency Cash Labs has joined forces with digital strategist, talent manager, and brand builder Nick Laws to launch a transformative new talent division: Catalyst by Cash Labs. This partnership marks an exciting moment in the creator economy as the two powerhouses unite with a shared mission to amplify their clients' influence, opportunities, and legacy.

Catalyst is a bold step forward in empowering digital innovators of all types. Laws is eager to support established and fresh talents- incubating promising voices, artists, influencers, designers, digital creators, and“KOLs” (key opinion leaders). Catalyst believes in offering a human-first approach to management and is built on a foundation of respect, transparency, and a passion for quality. With the team's experience spanning creative direction, touring, partnerships, marketing, apparel, talent management, eComm, and public relations, at Catalyst , even your most outlandish ideas are within reach.

Cash Labs is known for its ability to blend culture and technology, working synergistically with some of the world's most recognizable brands and cutting-edge tech startups. Best known for working with major fashion and consumer brands on integrating and speaking about technology in a human-centric manner, working with talent and thought leaders has always been core to how Cash Labs builds communities and evangelizes the best in tech for its clients. By joining forces with Nick Laws- who brings a 10-year career in entertainment and a proven track record of managing top influencers while building seven-figure businesses around their passions, content, and audiences-Catalyst is poised to become a major player in the talent management arena. According to Cash:

“The team at Cash Labs and I are beyond excited to work with Nick on launching Catalyst. Cash Labs has collaborated with influencers since its inception, having curated and retained thousands of creators. I have worked in the influencer space for over a decade, from getting influencers into fashion magazines in 2015 to now. So we were considering building a talent division at Cash Labs as a logical next step, and launching with Nick is the cherry on top, making launching Catalyst an obvious decision for us.”

Nick Laws, co-founder and Chief of Talent at Catalyst has worked in the creator economy since 2013 and, over the years, has directed the digital marketing and product development departments for numerous creators and brands. He's worked for clients such as Kurtis Conner, Woody Harrelson, Ryan Trayhan, Drew Gooden, and Danny Gonzalez and alongside brands such as SpaceX, Uber, Dyson, Universal, Meta, 21st Century Fox, McKinsey, and Aerospace, to name a few. According to Laws:

“I'm thrilled to join forces with Cash Labs to launch Catalyst. Having all been in the creator economy for over a decade, we identified the need for a human-first perspective surrounding talent management and decided to fill the white space. But, Catalyst is more than good manners and strategy; it's an opportunity to participate in building the industry's future... which is a responsibility we don't take lightly.”

Catalyst is committed to supporting the cultural architects who've shaped the present and will inspire the future, one talented creator and visionary at a time.

For more information on Catalyst by Cash Labs, learn more on the Cash Labs Website or follow Cash Labs on Linkedin and/or X (Twitter) for regular updates.

About Catalyst by Cash Labs

Catalyst by Cash Labs is a transformative talent development division committed to supporting the cultural architects who've shaped the present and will inspire the future. Born from a partnership between innovation agency Cash Labs and entertainment veteran Nick Laws, Catalyst is a bold step forward in empowering digital innovators of all kinds.

About Cash Labs

Deemed "The leading force in bringing Web3 endeavors to market" by Vogue, Cash Labs works with dozens of the world's leading Fortune 500 brands on long-term innovation scopes across XR, AI, Web3, and beyond. From metaverse activations seen by billions to record-breaking sales to transformative strategies, Cash Labs stands alone as a boutique innovation agency bridging the gap between industry leaders and innovative technological infrastructure.

About Nick Laws:

Nick Laws is a new media specialist with a taste for efficiency. He's an entertainment industry veteran known for creating effective brand identities that harness the full potential of digital marketing. Nick Laws has directed hundreds of marketing campaigns for top influencer and celebrity talent such as Kurtis Conner, Ryan Tayhan, and Woody Harrelson and worked alongside brands such as SpaceX, Uber, Turkish Airlines, Universal, 21st Century Fox, Warner Music Group, McKinsey, and Aerospace, among others.

LINKS:



Learn more about Catalyst by Cash Labs here

Learn more about Cash Labs here Connect with Cash Labs on X (Twitter)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: INQUIRIES: For all requests, please contact us at ...