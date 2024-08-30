(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Business Models and Growth Opportunities in Workplace Management, Asia-Pacific, 2024 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the workplace management in Asia-Pacific, focusing on the trends and emerging business models that characterize this space. The evolving nature of work, influenced by new technologies and social shifts, has led to a significant transformation in work arrangements.

Cloud-based systems and digital solutions, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), have driven demand for workplace management support and solutions. A growing emphasis on employee experience, along with a need to enhance cost and operational efficiency, boosts the adoption of workplace management solutions. However, the complexity of some of the new technologies and lack of awareness pose challenges.

This study examines the factors driving and restraining the growth of the workplace management industry in Asia-Pacific. The study also analyzes the digital solutions influencing this market, profiles the key companies, and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2029.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Sustainability as a New Workplace Proposition

Partnerships between Workplace Solution Providers and Industry Stakeholders Cybersecurity for Safe Workplace

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Workplace Management Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment and Scope



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Distribution Channels Industry Structure

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Workplace Evolution

Workplace Trend

Framework for Evolving Business Models

Digital Solutions for the Workplace

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Workplace Management Trend Overview

Workplace Management Short-term Trends

Workplace Management Medium-term Trends

Workplace Management Long-term Trends

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Proposition of Market Participants Flexible Workspace - IWG

Proposition of Market Participants Space Management - Spacewell

Proposition of Market Participants FM System - Facilio

Proposition of Market Participants Occupancy Management - JLL Proposition of Market Participants Workplace Consultancy - Cundall

Emerging Business Model Overview



Digital-Tools-as-a-Service

Digital-Tools-as-a-Service Success Stories: Spacewell

Digital-Tools-as-a-Service Success Stories: Planon and CBRE

Digital-Tools-as-a-Service Success Stories - Eptura

Seamless SPaaS Platform

Seamless SPaaS Success Stories: WeWork

Micro-scale Coworking Space

Micro-scale Coworking SpaceSuccess Stories: WeWork and JustCo

Sustainability Consultancy

Sustainability Consultancy Success Stories: Cundall

Coworking Franchise Model

Coworking Franchise Model Success Stories: Venture X and IWG

Local Community-driven Workspace Local Community-driven Workspace Success Stories: Siemens

