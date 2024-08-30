Range Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the third quarter. A dividend of $0.08 per common share is payable on September 27, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2024.



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at .

