Extraordinary General Meeting - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S – Extraordinary General Meeting on 30. August 2024

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S held on Friday 30 August 2024, a passed by the Board of Directors to distribute dividend of DKK 2.200 billion was approved.

Copenhagen, 30 August 2024

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Board of Directors

