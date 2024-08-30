Extraordinary General Meeting - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Date
8/30/2024 7:31:22 AM
Nykredit Realkredit A/S – Extraordinary General Meeting on 30. August 2024
At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S held on Friday 30 August 2024, a resolution passed by the Board of Directors to distribute dividend of DKK 2.200 billion was approved.
Copenhagen, 30 August 2024
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Board of Directors
