(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Ingredients (API) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) is estimated at US$232.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$358.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market is driven by several factors. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for effective and innovative medications are major drivers. Technological advancements in API manufacturing processes have enhanced production efficiency and reduced costs, supporting market expansion. The growing trend towards outsourcing API production to specialized manufacturers, particularly in emerging markets, has also contributed to growth. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements for drug quality and safety are pushing pharmaceutical companies to invest in high-quality API production. The rise of biopharmaceuticals and the development of personalized medicine are further propelling the demand for advanced APIs, underscoring the dynamic and evolving nature of the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Innovative API segment, which is expected to reach US$240.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.1%. The Generic API segment is also set to grow at 7.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $72.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.6% CAGR to reach $51.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alkem Laboratories Limited, Albemarle Corporation, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 727 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $232.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $358.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Competition

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: A Prelude

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Regional Landscape

North America Dominates the Global API Market

US CDMOs to Gain from Mounting Concerns Over Excess Reliance On Chinese APIs

China Continues to Remain a Major Hub

COVID-19 Brings Europe's High Reliance on APIs Sourced from Outside under Spotlight

India Strives to Increase API Production to Attain Self Reliance in Pharmaceutical Production

Global PE Firms to Invest Heavily in Indian Intermediate Pharma Companies

Leading Players

Recent Market Activity World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Sustained Increase in Drug R&D Spending to Drive API Market

Increased API Sourcing Creates the need for More Scrutiny of Suppliers for Best Quality Products

Preference for Specialized CDMO Contractors on the Rise

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand

The AIC Approach for Faster Assessment of Viable Drug Candidates

Drug Makers Embrace Digital Technology

Demand for HPAPIs on the Rise

AI Finds Growing Application in Drug Discovery and Development

Microdosing Beneficial for the Formulation of High Potency Ingredients

Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Augments Market Prospects

Leading Drugs Facing Patent Expiry in the US in 2023

Increasing Interest in Biopharmaceuticals Supports Market Demand

Rising Number of Biologics Approvals Augurs Well

Growing Biosimilars Market Create Opportunities for APIs

Growing Attention Towards Personalized Medicine Spurs Demand for Complex API

Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for APIs

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Spur Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality Spell Increased Demand

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Revs Up Opportunities

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Upsurge in ANDA Approvals Bodes Well

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth Novel Technology for Continuous Manufacturing of APIs

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 266 Featured)



Alkem Laboratories Limited

Albemarle Corporation

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Apotex, Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Almac Group

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Amsal Chem Pvt., Ltd.

Arch Pharmalabs Ltd.

AmbioPharm, Inc.

ACIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

American Pacific Corporation ACS Dobfar S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900