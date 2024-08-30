Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Business Research Report 2024: Market To Reach $358.5 Billion By 2030 - North America Dominates, China Continues To Remain A Major Hub
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) is estimated at US$232.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$358.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market is driven by several factors. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for effective and innovative medications are major drivers. Technological advancements in API manufacturing processes have enhanced production efficiency and reduced costs, supporting market expansion.
The growing trend towards outsourcing API production to specialized manufacturers, particularly in emerging markets, has also contributed to growth. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements for drug quality and safety are pushing pharmaceutical companies to invest in high-quality API production. The rise of biopharmaceuticals and the development of personalized medicine are further propelling the demand for advanced APIs, underscoring the dynamic and evolving nature of the pharmaceutical industry.
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Innovative API segment, which is expected to reach US$240.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.1%. The Generic API segment is also set to grow at 7.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $72.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.6% CAGR to reach $51.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alkem Laboratories Limited, Albemarle Corporation, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Competition Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: A Prelude Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth Regional Landscape North America Dominates the Global API Market US CDMOs to Gain from Mounting Concerns Over Excess Reliance On Chinese APIs China Continues to Remain a Major Hub COVID-19 Brings Europe's High Reliance on APIs Sourced from Outside under Spotlight India Strives to Increase API Production to Attain Self Reliance in Pharmaceutical Production Global PE Firms to Invest Heavily in Indian Intermediate Pharma Companies Leading Players Recent Market Activity World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustained Increase in Drug R&D Spending to Drive API Market Increased API Sourcing Creates the need for More Scrutiny of Suppliers for Best Quality Products Preference for Specialized CDMO Contractors on the Rise Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand The AIC Approach for Faster Assessment of Viable Drug Candidates Drug Makers Embrace Digital Technology Demand for HPAPIs on the Rise AI Finds Growing Application in Drug Discovery and Development Microdosing Beneficial for the Formulation of High Potency Ingredients Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Augments Market Prospects Leading Drugs Facing Patent Expiry in the US in 2023 Increasing Interest in Biopharmaceuticals Supports Market Demand Rising Number of Biologics Approvals Augurs Well Growing Biosimilars Market Create Opportunities for APIs Growing Attention Towards Personalized Medicine Spurs Demand for Complex API Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for APIs Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Spur Growth Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s) Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality Spell Increased Demand Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Revs Up Opportunities Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others Upsurge in ANDA Approvals Bodes Well Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth Novel Technology for Continuous Manufacturing of APIs
