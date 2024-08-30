Monaco Hosts UEFA Champions League Draw
The draw ceremony for the main stage of the UEFA Champions
League has taken place in Monaco, Azernews
reports.
The league stage will kick off with matches scheduled for
September 17-19 and will conclude on January 29, 2025. The top
eight teams will automatically qualify for the round of 16.
Teams that finish in places 9 through 16 will compete in playoff
matches against those ranked 17th to 24th. The winners of these
eight matchups will progress to the next round. Teams that do not
make it into the top 24 during the league stage will be eliminated
from European competition.
The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League is the 70th season of Europe's
premier club football tournament organised by UEFA and the 33rd
season since it was rebranded from the European Champion Clubs' Cup
to the UEFA Champions League.
This is the first season under a new format, where in the league
phase each team plays eight games against different opponents, but
all 36 teams are ranked in a joint group.
The final will be played on May 31, 2025, at Allianz Arena in
Munich, Germany.
The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League will
automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league
phase, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 2029 FIFA Club World
Cup, and earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25
UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.
