Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation In The Morgan Stanley 22Nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
8/30/2024 7:16:50 AM
BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA ), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that Chief financial Officer, Mark Dmytruk, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare conference on Friday, September 6 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Further details, a webcast link, and a replay of the fireside chat will be posted on the company's investor relations website at .
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats.
For more information, visit ginkgobioworks and ginkgobiosecurity , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec ), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks ), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks ) or LinkedIn .
Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:
INVESTOR CONTACT:
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT:
[email protected]
