Usage-Based Insurance Market Set For Explosive Growth: Revenues To Surge By Over $110 Billion, PAYD Insurance Leading With Highest CAGR

The global for Usage-based Insurance was estimated at US$30.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$145 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD) Insurance segment, which is expected to reach US$75.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 27.5%. The Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD) Insurance segment is also set to grow at 24.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $9.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 23.7% CAGR to reach $23.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Allianz SE

Allstate Insurance Company

Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Inseego Corporation

insurethebox

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems, Inc.

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Mapfre

Modus Group

Octo Telematics Ltd.

Progressive Corporation

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

The Floow Ltd.

TomTom International BV

TrueMotion

Unipolsai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

Verizon Enterprise Solutions Vodafone Group PLC Key Attributes

Growing Adoption of Telematics and IoT in Insurance

Rising Consumer Demand for Personalized Insurance Policies

Market Growth Driven by Increasing Vehicle Connectivity

Technological Innovations in Real-Time Data Collection and Analytics

Impact of Smart Mobility and Electric Vehicles on Usage-Based Insurance

Expansion of Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD) and Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD) Models

Opportunities in Usage-Based Insurance for Commercial Fleets Emerging Markets Offering Growth Potential for Usage-Based Insurance

