Usage-Based Insurance Market Set For Explosive Growth: Revenues To Surge By Over $110 Billion, PAYD Insurance Leading With Highest CAGR
8/30/2024 7:16:38 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Usage-based Insurance - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Usage-based Insurance was estimated at US$30.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$145 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD) Insurance segment, which is expected to reach US$75.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 27.5%. The Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD) Insurance segment is also set to grow at 24.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $9.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 23.7% CAGR to reach $23.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Usage-based Insurance Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies. Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Usage-based Insurance Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Questions Answered:
How is the Global Usage-based Insurance Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Allianz SE, Allstate Insurance Company, Cambridge Mobile Telematics, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured):
Allianz SE Allstate Insurance Company Cambridge Mobile Telematics Inseego Corporation insurethebox Intelligent Mechatronic Systems, Inc. Liberty Mutual Insurance Mapfre Modus Group Octo Telematics Ltd. Progressive Corporation Sierra Wireless, Inc. The Floow Ltd. TomTom International BV TrueMotion Unipolsai Assicurazioni S.p.A. Verizon Enterprise Solutions Vodafone Group PLC
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 158
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $30.3 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $145 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 25.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Usage-based Insurance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Global Economic Update
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Adoption of Telematics and IoT in Insurance Rising Consumer Demand for Personalized Insurance Policies Market Growth Driven by Increasing Vehicle Connectivity Technological Innovations in Real-Time Data Collection and Analytics Impact of Smart Mobility and Electric Vehicles on Usage-Based Insurance Expansion of Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD) and Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD) Models Opportunities in Usage-Based Insurance for Commercial Fleets Emerging Markets Offering Growth Potential for Usage-Based Insurance
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit
