Amicus Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences In September 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that management will participate in upcoming presentations at the following investor in September.





22nd Annual Global Healthcare in New York, NY, on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2024 in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 1:55 p.m. ET

A live webcast of each presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at .

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at , and follow on X and LinkedIn .

