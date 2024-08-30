Amicus Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences In September 2024
Date
8/30/2024 7:16:38 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that management will participate in upcoming presentations at the following investor conferences in September.
Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare conference in New York, NY, on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2024 in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 1:55 p.m. ET
A live Audio webcast of each presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at .
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at , and follow on X and LinkedIn .
CONTACT:
Investors:
Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
(609) 662-3809
Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Diana Moore
Head of Global Corporate Affairs and Communications
...
(609) 662-5079
FOLD–G
MENAFN30082024004107003653ID1108619194
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.