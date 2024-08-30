Pecans: Surprisingly Snackable For The Whole Family

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move over, potato chips and pretzels! The American Pecan Board (APPB) is launching a new campaign to remind Americans that pecans are more than just a delicious addition to holiday pies. They're spreading the word that pecans are a healthy and convenient snack option for busy lifestyles.



The "Surprisingly Snackable Pecans" campaign highlights several ways to incorporate pecans into your daily snack routine:



Straight from the bag: A handful of pecans (around 19 halves) offers a satisfying and nutritious snack.

DIY Snack Packs: Pre-portion pecans into small bags for easy grab-and-go convenience. Perfect for lunchboxes, after-school activities, or a quick pick-me-up.

Trail Mix and Granola Powerhouse: Add pecans to your favorite trail mix or granola recipe for a delightful crunch and a boost of flavor and nutrients. Salad Toppers: Add toasted pecans to fresh greens to liven up your favorite salads with extra crunch and savory flavor.

Beyond the Delicious

Pecans aren't just a tasty treat; they're also a nutritional powerhouse. A single serving provides a good source of fiber, thiamin, zinc, and an excellent source of copper and manganese, essential for metabolism and bone health. Additionally, pecans are low in carbs, rich in heart-healthy unsaturated fats, and contain the highest level of gamma-tocopherols (a form of vitamin E) compared to other nuts.

Easy to Find

Pecans can be easily found at most grocery stores and online retailers like Instacart . Stock up today, and if you'd like to learn more ways to incorporate pecans into your recipes, visit EatPecans.com .

