Significant growth in the IT industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, rising internet penetration into daily activities and the growing adoption of the software-defined data center (SDDCs) are also driving the market growth. MTDCs aid in overcoming the limitations of physical and organizational boundaries between the service providers and multiple enterprises. They are also used in healthcare centers to manage patients' records and health monitoring and laboratory systems.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of green data centers, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious regarding the levels of carbon emissions into the environment and are widely adopting multi-tenant green data center facilities.

Other factors, including increasing upgradation of existing data center facilities, along with significant improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global multi-tenant data center market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on solution type, application, organization size, end use industry, and region.

Breakup by Solution Type:



Retail Colocation Wholesale Colocation

Breakup by Application:



Public Cloud Private Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:



Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:



IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Retail Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being:



AT&T Inc.

CentriLogic Inc.

CenturyLink Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

Global Switch Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM

Internap Corporation

NTT Communications Corporation (Nippon Telegraph Telephone Corporation) Rackspace Technology Inc.

Key Attributes