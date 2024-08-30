Multi-Tenant Data Centers (Mtdcs) Market Forecast And Competitive Landscape Analysis, 2024-2032 - Discover Leading Opportunities In Retail & Wholesale Colocation For Public & Private Cloud Applications
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Tenant Data Center market Report by Solution Type, Application, Organization Size, End Use Industry, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global multi-tenant data center market reached US$ 36.4 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 64.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.49% during 2023-2032. MTDCs are finding extensive applications across various industries, including information technology (IT), telecommunication, defense, manufacturing and retail.
Significant growth in the IT industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, rising internet penetration into daily activities and the growing adoption of the software-defined data center (SDDCs) are also driving the market growth. MTDCs aid in overcoming the limitations of physical and organizational boundaries between the service providers and multiple enterprises. They are also used in healthcare centers to manage patients' records and health monitoring and laboratory systems.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of green data centers, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious regarding the levels of carbon emissions into the environment and are widely adopting multi-tenant green data center facilities.
Other factors, including increasing upgradation of existing data center facilities, along with significant improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global multi-tenant data center market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on solution type, application, organization size, end use industry, and region.
Breakup by Solution Type:
Retail Colocation Wholesale Colocation
Breakup by Application:
Public Cloud Private Cloud
Breakup by Organization Size:
Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Industry:
IT and Telecom BFSI Healthcare Government and Defense Manufacturing Retail Others
Breakup by Region:
North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being:
AT&T Inc. CentriLogic Inc. CenturyLink Inc. Digital Realty Trust Inc. Equinix Inc. Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group) Global Switch Limited HCL Technologies Limited IBM Internap Corporation NTT Communications Corporation (Nippon Telegraph Telephone Corporation) Rackspace Technology Inc.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 137
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2032
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $36.4 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
| $64.1 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
CONTACT:
