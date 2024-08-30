Alan Orlikoski Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Influence And Impact”, Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Alan Orlikoski

SAN ANTONIO , TX, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce that“Influence and Impact,” co-authored by Alan Orlikoski, alongside Chris Voss and other leading professionals worldwide, has achieved Best-Seller status just days after its release on August 22, 2024.

“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.

Alan Orlikoski's chapter, titled“Hacking Into Your Hidden Potential,” stands out as a powerful contribution to the book's success. Drawing from his extensive experience in cybersecurity and incident response, Alan offers readers a riveting account of his high-stakes world, where every second counts, and the pressure to prevent catastrophic losses is immense. His narrative not only delves into the technical challenges of combating cyber threats but also emphasizes the crucial role of mindset, persuasion, and strategic communication in overcoming obstacles, both in the boardroom and in life.

About Alan Orlikoski:

With a career spanning various sectors including government, finance, and technology industries, Alan Orlikoski has established himself as a trailblazer in cybersecurity. His journey began in the military and has evolved through roles at prestigious organizations such as Booz Allen Hamilton, Mandiant, Hewlett Packard, Oracle, Target, Block, and Stream Data Centers. Throughout his career, Alan has consistently safeguarded critical information against evolving digital threats, earning accolades and recognition for his contributions.



Alan Orlikoski is renowned for his development of open-source cybersecurity tools such as CyLR, CDQR, and Skadi, which have empowered a new generation of cybersecurity professionals. His impact extends beyond technical expertise; Alan is committed to leadership through education and mentorship, bridging the gap between technical detail and strategic business needs. His guidance has not only shaped security practices but also fostered a culture of continuous improvement and strategic foresight in the industry.



Beyond his professional achievements, Alan Orlikoski enjoys spending time with his family and pursuing his passion for mountain biking. His journey from a serviceman to a cybersecurity luminary serves as a testament to his dedication to excellence and innovation.



To learn more about Alan Orlikoski's transformative approach to cybersecurity, leadership, and effective communication, visit orlikoski .



To order your copy of Influence and Impact please visit HERE .



