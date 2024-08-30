عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Army Recovers Landmine Along Loc In J&K's Poonch

Army Recovers Landmine Along Loc In J&K's Poonch


8/30/2024 7:14:17 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- army troops on Friday recovered a landmine along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

An Army party found the landmine in the Pattri Gali area during a patrol along the LoC, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The patrol party secured the area and called the bomb disposal squad to destroy the mine, they added.

Officials said the mine had drifted due to rains and ended up on the patrol track.

MENAFN30082024000215011059ID1108619161


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search