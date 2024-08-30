Army Recovers Landmine Along Loc In J&K's Poonch
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- army troops on Friday recovered a landmine along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
An Army party found the landmine in the Pattri Gali area during a patrol along the LoC, they said.
The patrol party secured the area and called the bomb disposal squad to destroy the mine, they added.
Officials said the mine had drifted due to rains and ended up on the patrol track.
